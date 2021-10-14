What are the most popular games in PS VR?

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR, Sony has published the list of the most played games on its virtual reality headset.

When posting to the PlayStation Blog, Sony unveiled the five most popular PS VR games, among more than 500 VR games and experiences available on PS4 and PS5. This is a ranking based on the number of hours played, broken down by region:

Most Popular PS VR Games Around The World

Rec Room Beat saber PlayStation VR Worlds The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Resident Evil 7

Most Popular PS VR Games in Europe

Rec Room PlayStation VR Worlds Beat saber The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Resident Evil 7

Most Popular PS VR Games in North America

Rec Room Beat saber The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Job Simulator Zero Hour Firewall

Most Popular PS VR Games in Japan

Resident Evil 7 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR PlayStation VR Worlds Beat saber Gran Turismo Sport

We will also note the highlighting of some games in development on the PS Blog, also dedicated to PS VR: Moss: Book II, After the Fall, Humanity, Puzzling Places and Zenith: The Last City.





As a reminder, as we explained to you yesterday, three PS VR games will now be offered with the PS + each month, in addition to the “classic” games.

