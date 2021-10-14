What is the Triangle Tower?

L’ANTISECHE – In June, the courts opened a preliminary investigation for “favoritism” around the concession on which the Tour Triangle is to be built in Paris. But in fact, what is this building? Every day, the JDD cheat sheet answers a not-so-stupid question, to better understand the news.

If she were ever to emerge from the earth, it would be a miracle. The Triangle Tower, a 180-meter-high skyscraper project at the Porte de Versailles, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, has been contested since its birth in 2015. Designed by the prestigious Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, the Triangle Tower should have been inaugurated in 2021. This very high rise building of 42 floors (92,000 square meters) is supposed to house offices (77,000 square meters), a conference center and spaces open to the public (large atrium and shops at the foot of the building, bar and panoramic restaurant at the top, etc.), as well as a 4-star hotel with 120 rooms between the 12th and 17th floors, and cultural equipment dedicated to art, design and architecture.





Fighted by the Parisian Greens, handicapped by its cost which went from 500 to 700 million euros, the Triangle Tower has just suffered a new blow, judicial this time. According to information from Parisian, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) opened a preliminary investigation in June for “favoritism” and “concealment of favoritism” concerning the allocation to Unibail-Rodamco, concessionaire of the Parc des Expositions, followinga report from Rachida Dati (LR) and a complaint from the Anticor association.

