what Macron announced

Video clip extolling French innovations for more than a century and pitches from a student, CEA researcher, investor, entrepreneur and industrialist. The introduction to the presentation of the “France 2030” plan, this Wednesday, October 12 at the Élysée, was all about the startup-nation. Announced on July 12, this plan of approximately 30 billion euros, which follows emergency and post-covid-19 recovery measures, has finally given birth. Delayed by several weeks, for questions of precise allocation of the envelope – according to Bercy – this plan must “to do emerge in our country and in Europe the champions of tomorrow who, in the fields of digital technology, green industry, biotechnologies, or even agriculture, will shape our future “, explained the executive.

Standing and without notes in front of the economic bodies of the country, in a stand-up fashion, often theoretician, Emmanuel Macron spent a long time unrolling the results of this program, drawn, according to him, from demographic and ecological challenges, “lessons from foreign addiction” highlighted by the pandemic, the acceleration of innovation and, more generally, France’s strengths and weaknesses. While this streak is undoubtedly one of the last highlights of his five-year term, he has announced that he wants to quickly release the first credits – around 4 billion euros – from the start of 2022. Here is what is needed remember from the plan.

8 billion euros for the energy component



The Head of State has defined three objectives on the energy side, linking three sources of production: nuclear – green hydrogen and renewable energies. It is an envelope of 8 billion which is planned to deploy this triptych. In detail, the plan aims to “reinventing nuclear power”, by focusing on SMR, these small modular reactors. 1 billion euros will be invested by 2030. The envelope should also make it possible to think about better waste management. Goal : “improve safety by lowering costs and reducing waste”.

Green hydrogen will also be supported. Emmanuel Macron wants to bet on nuclear production to manufacture carbon-free hydrogen. Two gigafctory electrolysers will be built by 2030 in order to support a supply policy.

Finally, green energies, for which 500 million euros will be injected, will be supported mainly in the photovoltaic and offshore wind sectors.

4 billion euros for the transport revolution

“The automobile and aeronautics are at the heart of the French industrial imagination, we must reinvest massively”, he estimated. An envelope of 4 billion euros has been announced. The objective is clear: Emmanuel Macron estimates that the French automobile industry can build 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030. As for civil aviation, the objective is to be the first country to fly the low carbon aircraft. “We are also going to invest massively to make it possible to deploy by 2030 the first low-carbon aircraft which must be a French project, but whose objective is to Europeanize it as much as possible”, also announced the President of the Republic.

2 billion euros for a healthy, sustainable and traceable food

Emmanuel Macron announced 2 billion euros of investments in innovations of “rupture” in agriculture. He calls for a new “revolution in healthy, sustainable and traceable food”. At the heart of these ruptures, according to the Head of State: robotics, genetics, and digital. “Agricultural robotics” for “get out of certain pesticides”, the data for “trace the food”, and diversity “genetics for more resilience”. These investments should also make it possible to “decarbonize production” and “improve productivity” and develop “more resilient and more solid productions in bio-solutions”, he detailed.

3 billions euros to bridge the gap in healthcare innovation



Another priority set by Emmanuel Macron, that of “creating the medical devices of tomorrow in France.” “the delay on biotechs” of France compared to their growth “in Great Britain”, the Head of State wants to create on the territory, via laboratories and French pharmaceutical research, “20 biomedicines by 2030, against cancer, emerging diseases and chronic diseases including those linked to age ”for“ more predictive, more innovative medicine with a more productive fabric in France ”. For this, 7.5 billion euros will be invested by the State, including in particular the announcements already made in the Health 2030 plan presented a few weeks ago. While the Covid crisis has not reversed the trend of hospital bed cuts, on the contrary according to a recent study by the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Macron has also defended the French CHU model.





Culture, defend “French humanism”

Then insisting on “French humanism”, Emmanuel Macron announced that he wanted “place France at the head of cultural and creative content”. Goal : “to have the imaginary which corresponds to French humanism” and to defend “the cultural exception”, “a fight for France of 2030”, affirmed the President of the Republic. In short, it is about trying to create alternatives vis-à-vis a production of content dominated by American leaders of the Web such as Amazon and Netflix.

6 billion euros to secure supplies of materials and electronic components

Six billion euros will be invested to secure the supply of raw materials and the supply of components. “Securing our supply of materials is the first condition for achieving our objectives of the 2030 plan”, recalled the head of state. “On the subject of components, we have a huge challenge. We must secure these components: we need a European strategy but also a French one because there is also intra-European competition”. The objective is to double the production of electronic chips by 2030 and to move towards components of smaller sizes to remain competitive.

Plans for space, despite the European delay

For Emmanuel Macron, industrial reconquest also involves marine spaces and space. And to quote SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company which, with its reusable launchers, has gradually established itself as a key player in “New Space”. It is “the’money from the US Department and a disruptive innovator changing industry practices, “ summed up the head of state.

Also, while a risk of a new monopoly emerges in the sector with SpaceX, Emmanuel Macron believes it possible to position European companies on a production of “mini-launcher reusable in 2026” in order to build a constellation of tomorrow’s satellites. But in the immediate future, the European champion ArianeGroup, he sees himself forced to reduce the wing and announce job cuts.

Also, Emmanuel Macron declared that the exploration of the deep sea was one of the priorities of the investment plan so as not to “to leave an important part of the globe in the unknown”. This exploration is “an extraordinary lever for understanding living things, accessing certain rare metals, and understanding the functioning of new innovation ecosystems”, especially in terms of health, explained the Head of State, specifying that he was speaking “exploration “ and no “operating” and that France was well placed because it has the second largest maritime area in the world.

2.5 billion euros for the creation of new industrial sectors and new skills



The objective is to forecast the country’s labor needs over 10 years based on new infant industries.

5 billion euros for private equity

“No industrial revolution without revolution of capital”, recalled the head of state. Five billion euros, including three in equity, will be focused on accelerating the industrialization of innovations. The objective is to enable young shoots to rapidly develop industrial demonstrators, a stage of maturity which requires millions of euros. Deeptech will be mainly targeted.

