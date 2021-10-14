what Marseille and the supporters are preparing for the tribute to Bernard Tapie at the Vélodrome

OM and Marseille supporters will pay a sublime tribute this Sunday to Bernard Tapie, on the occasion of the Ligue 1 match against Lorient (8:45 p.m.). Several tifos are notably planned.

It will be OM’s first match since the death of the “Boss” at 78 years old. OM and Marseille supporters will pay tribute this Sunday to Bernard Tapie, buried a week ago in the Mazargues cemetery, in the southern districts of Marseille. The course of this tribute, before the match against Lorient (8:45 p.m.), at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1, must remain partly secret to respect this solemn and moving moment. But a few initiatives have filtered.

According to our information, Marseille players will wear a T-shirt in tribute to the “Boss” during the warm-up. A banner with the portrait of Bernard Tapie will cover the central circle on the lawn, like what was done during the tribute to Robert Louis-Dreyfus, in 2009. Photos of the former president of the OM will be shown on the giant screens of the Vélodrome stadium. The tune of the song “We Are The Champions” will be played on the violin.

“We hope he will see our love”

A minute of meditation or applause will take place before the meeting. In the stands, many flags will be distributed to supporters, especially as the crowd will be close to 60,000 spectators on Sunday evening. Moreover, several tifos will also see the light of day. In the premises of the supporters’ associations, the groups are busy paying a tribute to Bernard Tapie.





“We missed the tributes to Michel Hidalgo and Pape Diouf (because of the coronavirus, editor’s note). This time, fate means that we have no right to miss the tribute to Tapie. He deserves it for what ‘he did for OM and the city, for everyone. Each turn will make a tifo in his image. We hope that he will see our love from up there. We must not miss each other “, explains to RMC Sport, Rachid Zeroual, leader of the South Winners.

The tendency is therefore for each turn or each group of supporters to indulge their own imagination to celebrate the memory of the “Boss”. It would therefore not be a giant and common tifo but several tifos, banners or banners that will be visible before the match. The idea is that each fan association can express its feelings in its own way. OM has for its part invited many players or personalities of the Bernard Tapie era, but not all of them will be able to be present. On the other hand, Bernard Tapie’s family will be widely represented and honored in the pre-match.