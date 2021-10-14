When Daniel Craig frequented gay bars to avoid the “aggression” of other bars

As he said his farewell to the famous agent 007’s costume, the British actor returned in a podcast to his preferences when it comes to enjoying the night.

He played the famous James Bond for fifteen years and bade farewell (tearful) at the end of the filming of Dying can wait. Since then Daniel Craig has not been stingy in confidences, especially during his participation in the podcast Lunch with Bruce from American radio SiriusXM, available since Wednesday, October 13. The show is designed on the principle of a lunch, shared by the actor who talks about his last appearance as Agent 007. While he plays a man of many conquests, sipping martinis in bars, the 53-year-old actor told radio host Bruce Bizzo, whom he had frequented for years, about gay bars. And to explain: the man absolutely wanted to avoid “the aggressiveness of the q *** who swing in the straight bars”.





The British actor said he started going to gay bars in his youth because he didn’t want to get hit at a party. What would happen “a lot” in straight bars according to him. “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” said Daniel Craig. “One of the reasons is because I don’t often fight in gay bars,” he added. He also specified that he could even meet there: “There are a lot of girls there, who come for the same reason as me”.

Rachel Weisz’s husband explained that people weren’t bothered by his presence in gay establishments, despite being straight himself. Plus, he was never really asked about his sexuality while he was there. Before adding, that this was what made it a “very safe place”.