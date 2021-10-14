Where is the real estate bubble likely to burst?

According to UBS, nine cities are in the bubble risk zone, including Munich and Zurich, followed by Vancouver and Stockholm, then Paris, in eighth place, and Amsterdam, in ninth place. Between mid-2020 and mid-2021, inflation-adjusted residential property prices in 25 major global cities rose 6%, the largest annual increase since 2014, according to the Swiss bank, which annually publishes a index of real estate bubbles to draw up an inventory of the market.

“The coronavirus pandemic has confined many people within their own four walls, which has amplified the importance of living space”, commented Claudio Saputelli, head of real estate research within the management unit of the bank, quoted in a press release, noting that many households are ready “to pay higher prices” for their housing.

Despite the rise of remote working, housing prices in urban centers continue to climb.

With historically low interest rates but also the increase in inflows with the additional savings made up by some households during the confinements, the expansion of mortgage loans has accelerated almost everywhere in recent quarters. But a tightening in credit conditions could put a sharp stop to the rise in most real estate markets, the bank warned.

A real estate bubble is always demonstrated a posteriori, when it bursts, recalled the authors of the study who stress, however, that indicators, such as for example the disconnection between income and rents, allow tensions to be detected. Among their analytical tools, they notably compared the price of a 60 square meter apartment in these 25 cities against the average annual income of high-paid people in the service sector.

“Urban life is no longer popular”

By this yardstick, Hong Kong stands out as the least affordable city. Even though prices have fallen slightly in Paris, this ratio is also strained there, noted economists at UBS, who also rank London, Tokyo and Singapore among the least affordable cities.

Among the big changes compared to the previous year, they note, however, that for the first time since the early 1990s, house prices in non-urban areas have increased more rapidly than in cities while ” urban life is no longer popular since the confinements ”.

(The essential / AFP)