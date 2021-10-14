Why Qualcomm’s tackle against Google is unwelcome

For Qualcomm, releasing a phone without a Snapdragon chip is a “red flag”. A half-word message to Google, which is about to launch its Pixel 6 next week with a homemade SoC.

For several years, Qualcomm has reigned supreme in the chip market for premium Android smartphones. Its SoCs are essential and we find Series 8 Snapdragon on all the best models of recent years, with the exception of certain territorial versions of Samsung, the latter alternating between Snapdragon 8xx and Exynos house. However, this hegemony is undermined and it is felt in the communication of the company.

A bad tackle for Google

If you regularly browse Twitter, you may have recently seen your feed fill with red flags (or ” red flags ” in English). This is the hot new meme and is meant to signal suspicious behavior that should lead to suspicion. Several companies have taken up this meme in a humorous way, like Twitter for example which tweeted ” I’m not on Twitter 🚩🚩🚩🚩 “(” I’m not on Twitter“), Or from Samsung with its”We don’t make foldable smartphones“.





For its part, Qualcomm also jumped at the opportunity to promote it by tweeting “We decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using a Snapdragon 🚩🚩🚩🚩“. If, under other conditions, the message could have been funny, it comes less than a week before the presentation of the Pixel 6 by Google, equipped with a house chip, the Google Tensor. It is therefore difficult not to see it as a serious tackle, noted by many of thefollowersof the San Diego brand, despite the fact that other manufacturers are opting for their own solutions, or else for MediaTek chips, today the leader on the global market.

“We’ve decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

Double-edged communication

Beyond the small pike, this communication from Qualcomm could well backfire against the microconductor specialist. First of all, it’s only since 2021 and the Snapdragon 888 that Qualcomm promises support for 3 major Android updates for its chips. However, by perfectly mastering thehardwareand thesoftware, Google could, like Apple, improve the longevity of its smartphones and offer much longer support.

Moreover, if Google has opted for its own solutions, it is also to focus on what really matters to the consumer. While it is possible that the S888 remains much more powerful than Tensor in terms of raw performance, the possibilities offered at the level of artificial intelligence by this new Google architecture should allow the Mountain View giant to improve points such as the photo, video or even the autonomy of its devices, characteristics that are much more important at a time when any smartphone is capable of running the most demanding games of the moment.

“Laughs best who laughs last“…