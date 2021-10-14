Why technological innovation must be at the heart of the farming profession

Faced with the internationalization of agriculture which makes the profession of peasantry ever more complex, can technological innovation provide significant support? Paolin Pascot, co-founder of the Agriconomie platform, is convinced of this.

As part of the France 2030 national plan presented by Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on October 12, 2021, 2 billion euros (out of a total budget of 30 billion) will be dedicated to accelerating the “Agricultural and food revolution”. After the mechanical and chemical revolutions crossed by the sector, which is according to the president “The most at the confluence of all tensions”, it is now a question of investing in a third transformation, itself centered on three key areas: digital technology, robotics and genetics. France’s ambition, beyond having competitive technological champions on a global scale, is to support the French production of healthy, sustainable and traceable food.

With this amount and the targeted technologies, the plan “Covers a good part of the agricultural spectrum”, according to Paolin Pascot, co-founder of Agriconomie, an online platform for the sale of agricultural products (fertilizers, seeds, spare parts, animal nutrition, etc.). The 2 billion euros are also added to a budget of 200 million euros over five years, unveiled at the end of August by the government to launch the French AgriTech movement, which aims to accelerate “Innovation at the service of our food independence”.

The need for funding

For Paolin Pascot, these movements reflect the importance of financing the sector that “Will allow France to maintain a leading position”. Above all, they should serve as a start-up and encourage private funds to invest in the sector. “I dream of an investment fund that is potentially held by farmers”, continues the CEO, who also co-founded the community of agricultural start-ups La Ferme Digitale.

Because the challenges that await the agricultural sector are numerous: increasingly internationalization of agriculture, climate change, geopolitical issues, growing world population, volatility of commodity prices … “It’s a very complex job where a lot of external elements interfere”, describes Paolin Pascot. It is for this reason that it is, according to him, one of the most connected professions, and this very early: farmers were “The first Minitel users, they have always been Internet users, they have connected objects on their farm”.





France, the leading European agriculture According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, France today has 437,400 farmers. A total of 824,000 people work on farms. A quarter of farm managers or co-farmers are women, and they represent 30% of permanent agricultural workers. In 2017, the food industry represented the third largest trade surplus in France after chemicals, perfumes, cosmetics and transport equipment. Finally, France is the leading European agriculture with 18% of production (ahead of Italy and Spain), and is the world’s sixth largest exporter of agrifood products.

Today, as farmers baby boomers are retiring, one of the other challenges of the agricultural sector lies in the formation of “In-between generation”, that of the 50-65 year olds, still active for some time, but perhaps less “connected” than the new generations.

Technological innovation as a bulwark

Founded in 2014 and officially launched in 2015 to tackle a market oligopoly situation and a “Certain opacity on the products”, Agriconomie is now focused on three activities: the market place, the decision support service and software services. The company, which has around sixty employees and is a member of the French Tech 120 index, should record a turnover of between 55 and 56 million euros this year, with profitability held in 2021. The start-up claims 100,000 customers in France, or nearly 30% of French farmers.

Reasoned agriculture today represents between 10 and 15% of turnover, “But it only gets bigger”, according to the co-founder who does not think “That it is necessary to divide the types of agriculture” (conventional, reasoned, organic, permaculture) today. “We need to have this diversity of agriculture” in France, mainly to keep a certain form of food sovereignty, he assures us.

In Europe, many farms are located “On a positioning that creates less value and can no longer cope with the internationalization of agriculture”, adds Paolin Pascot. “Tomorrow, we will have more industrial agriculture in France, on volume, on convenience, and farms that will grow”, he predicts. Faced with this, digital and tech take their place: “Clearly, the agronomic and economic performance of farms will largely depend on the technological innovations that can be made”, he emphasizes.