Wijnaldum, earthquake in Paris SG?

Arrived freely this summer, Georginio Wijnaldum hoped for a better debut under his new PSG colors. And according to the latest news, the Dutch midfielder could make an important decision for his future in the next winter transfer window.

Wijnaldum: “I can’t say I’m completely happy”

Taking advantage of an interview with the Dutch channel NOS, Georginio wijnaldum admitted that he was not very happy with his current situation at Paris Saint-Germain. Arrived in the skin of an indisputable holder in Liverpool, the 30-year-old Dutch international is relegated behind Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Marco Verratti in the hierarchy of midfielders by Mauricio Pochettino. Obviously, the former protégé of Jürgen Klopp is already blaming it in France.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But it’s football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to fix it ”, said Wijnaldum, disappointed with his Paris SG debut.





Georginio Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG this winter?

Under contract until June 30, 2024, Georginio wijnaldum does not intend to put up with this situation long enough. Even if he did not expressly request an exit voucher from the Parisian management, the defensive midfielder trained Feyenoord could be tempted by a departure during the next winter transfer window or next summer. Close to recruiting the player before the latter decides to finally commit to Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona is still interested in his services, according to information from Todo Fichajes.

Also according to the same source, AC Milan and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation in Paris with the greatest attention and are ready to go on the offensive in case of a sale. The Spanish media specifies in particular that Paris SG will not let Georginio Wijnaldum slip away for less than 30 million euros.