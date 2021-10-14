Will Canada buy French submarines?

The Canadians intend to replace as soon as possible the four defective submarines bought from the British 20 years ago. Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau could discuss this issue at a future meeting.

The Biden Method is creating a stir among long-standing allies, not just France. Although part of the “Five Eyes”, the alliance of intelligence services between the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, Ottawa, like Paris, suddenly discovered the creation of the Aukus defense pact concluded between Americans, English and Australians.

Chance of calendars, this shelving comes just as Canada plans to renew the four Victoria-class submarines purchased from the British in the late 1990s. This summer, the spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Navy, Jordan Holder, announced the launch of a study for the acquisition of patrol submarines. Emmanuel Macron intends to beat the iron while it is hot. The French President wants to quickly meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about strategy in the Indo-Pacific zone, reports the canadian press.

“It is very important to come together and hold a meeting in Paris or Ottawa very soon, and discuss strategic issues. We look forward to strengthening our transatlantic bond. We have a relationship of trust and friendship with Canada. “, explained the Ambassador of France in Ottawa, Kareen Rispal, specifying that” Emmanuel Macron wants a meeting to be held before the end of 2021 “.

Alex Wellstead, spokesperson for the Canadian government, responded by email that “Prime Minister Trudeau looks forward to sitting down with President Macron again.”

The British submarine misadventure

The two men, who have good relations, will talk about Aukus, China, but not only. They should also discuss the replacement of four second-hand diesel / electric propulsion submarines whose contract has created controversy between London and Ottawa. Acquired for only $ 750 million by Canadians, who wanted to save money, they got their money’s worth as recalled Le Figaro.





Their refurbishment ultimately cost $ 3 billion and $ 4 billion and the ships were not really operational. The first submarine did not enter service until 2000 and the last caught fire during its maiden voyage in the Irish Sea in 2004, leaving one dead and several injured among the crew. She will finally set sail again only in 2015. The icing on the cake, the maintenance cost for these vessels, which have spent more time in repair than at sea, would be 300 million dollars per year. The buildings are currently in dry dock.

Does France have any chances of winning a contract? It’s not win. First, because the ties with the Americans are close. Moreover, the Canadian government quickly put the Aukus pact into perspective, believing that it was only created to sell submarines to Australia. In addition, Ottawa does not plan to spend a lot. The country’s defense budget represents only 1.3% of its GDP, notes the Center for International Studies and Research of Montreal (Cerium).

Could France make an offer that might interest Canadians? Nothing is lost. With the British contract, Canadians understood that they will have to pay the price. But above all, they want to have an operational fleet quickly, as Jordan Holder pointed out.

Britain and the United States will have difficulty meeting this requirement. London, which could ultimately win the Australian contract, will not be able to deliver before 2040. By resuming the studies carried out for the Australian contract, France could ensure delivery of the vessels 10 years in advance by offering Ottawa the latest generation silent submarines indirectly financed by the Australians.