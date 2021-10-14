Will TF1’s shock series with Michael Youn have a season 2?

Runaway ends this Thursday evening, October 14 at 9:05 p.m. on TF1. The series, carried by Romane Jolly, Michaël Youn and Sylvie Testud, will it be renewed for a season 2 by the channel?
Adapted from a Quebec series, Runaway, which concludes this Thursday, October 14 at 9:05 p.m. on TF1, and in which the young actress Romane Jolly is revealed for her first role, addresses the subject of influence and prostitution among adolescents. Romane Jolly meticulously prepared to play 16-year-old Léa. Raised in a loving home, this trouble-free high school student who is destined for a career as a dancer leads a happy life, until the day she falls in love with an older man. Starting point of the descent into hell of the teenager who touches alcohol, drugs and ends up prostituting herself for her lover. Folded in on herself, aggressive, blinded by what she believes to be true love, Léa turns away from her father, embodied by Michael Youn, who while researching for the series was approached by an escort, and her mother played by Sylvie Testud.
With Runaway, TF1 alert on teenage prostitution
The TF1 series depicts in six episodes a phenomenon which is unfortunately developing in France and in other countries of the world. A subject to which Michaël Youn, papa hen, was very aware, he whose performance as an angry father ready to do anything to save his daughter, has impressed Internet users. He also hopes that Runaway will help raise awareness on this taboo subject. At the end of the broadcast of the first two episodes of the series which is available in its entirety on Salto, TF1 had programmed the unpublished documentary, Prostitution: teens in danger.
A season 2 of Runaway was shot in Quebec
In France, Runaway attracted an average of 3.5 million viewers. TF1, which aroused the anger of Internet users by revealing an element of the plot in a trailer. In Quebec, the original series which had been a big success when it was broadcast in 2018, had been renewed for a season 2. There would therefore be material for a possible sequel for TF1, despite the somewhat disappointing audiences.