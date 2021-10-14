Windows 11: Microsoft releases update, AMD CPU performance drops again

1
Some AMD processors were already experiencing a performance drop of up to 15% under Windows 11. Since the OS update on Tuesday, the situation is getting worse for the Ryzen. AMD plans two fixes, including one released in Windows Update.
According to TechPowerUp, the first cumulative update (KB50006674) increases the L3 cache latency of their Ryzen 7 2700X. Normally around 10 ns under Windows 10, it had fallen to 17 ns during the transition to Windows 11. Since the release of the first cumulative update under Windows Update, this latency is still gaining ground and now stands at 31.9 ns on this processor.
AMD was quick to react on social networks by ensuring that a patch would be deployed on October 21 to correct what appears to be the “Preferred Cores” bug (UEFI-CPPC2). The L3 cache bug would be corrected by a cumulative update, which is scheduled for release on October 19 via Windows Update.
The timing is particularly unwelcome for AMD, as the release of the 12th generation Intel Alder Lake so-called Core processors is due to take place in early November. Intel and Microsoft have also actively worked to ensure that Intel’s new architecture is fully supported by Windows 11.
This promises sleepless nights for testers to compare AMD and Intel processors as objectively as possible.