Windows 11: Microsoft releases update, AMD CPU performance drops again

Some AMD processors were already experiencing a performance drop of up to 15% under Windows 11. Since the OS update on Tuesday, the situation is getting worse for the Ryzen. AMD plans two fixes, including one released in Windows Update.

Nothing is going well for AMD processors, already affected under Windows 11 by a drop in performance of up to 15% in games. According to TechPowerUp, the first cumulative update (KB50006674) increases the L3 cache latency of their Ryzen 7 2700X. Normally around 10 ns under Windows 10, it had fallen to 17 ns during the transition to Windows 11. Since the release of the first cumulative update under Windows Update, this latency is still gaining ground and now stands at 31.9 ns on this processor.



AMD communicated on social networks about it. © r / destiny2sk