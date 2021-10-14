World Cup Qualifications: Corinne Deacon keeps Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer away

Corinne Deacon announced on Wednesday her list for the matches played by the France team in October. The boss of the Blue has remained faithful to her previous list, keeping Lyon midfielder Amandine Henry and striker Eugenie Le Sommer on loan to American club OL Reign on loan. At 32 both, they will therefore not play in qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup, against Estonia on October 22 in Créteil, then on October 26 in Nur-Sultan against Kazakhstan.

The absence of Renard, to whom she gave back the captain’s armband at the start of the school year, cannot be explained, however, by a sporting reason. The central defender of OL, injured in a thigh last month in the selection, remains unavailable. His teammate Griedge Mbock, recently returned from a serious injury, is also experiencing a physical glitch that prevents him from making his comeback.

That of Kheira Hamraoui constitutes an event. The 31-year-old has not known the France team since her 36th and last selection in April 2019, shortly before the French World Cup for which she will not be selected. This is the only cape honored by the midfielder under the term of Deacon started in 2017. Two internationals are also absent due to injury: PSG goalkeeper Solène Picaud and Lyon winger Amel Majri. Valéry Gauvin, Everton striker, is also not present in the list, unlike West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko (2 caps in 2017) and Reims striker Naomie Feller, novice in French team.





Group selected to face Estonia and Kazakhstan, on October 22 and 26, in qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux), Solène Durand (Dijon), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Turin).

Defenders: Hawa Cissoko (West Ham / ENG), Elisa de Almeida (Paris SG), Océane Deslandes (Reims), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris SG), Perle Morroni (Lyon), Eve Perisset (Bordeaux), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aissatou Tounkara (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Viviane Asseyi (Bayern Munich / GER), Charlotte Bilbault (Bordeaux), Kenza Dali (Everton / ENG), Grace Geyoro (Paris SG), Kheira Hamraoui (Paris SG), Sandie Toletti (Levante / ESP).

Forwards: Sandy Baltimore (Paris SG), Kessya Bussy (Reims), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris SG), Naomie Feller (Reims), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris SG), Melvine Malard (Lyon).

jta / jld

