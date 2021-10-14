World No.2 Daniil Medvedev knocked out in the eighth at Indian Wells by Grigor Dimitrov

After the windy night of the previous lap against Filip Krajinovic, Daniil Medvedev had a good time again in the daytime session. Everything seemed to be going well for the Russian, stainless, who led 6-4, 4-1 double break against Grigor Dimitrov, still as effective in his tactics of draining the one who faces him, as talented as he is. Until the collapse. With a series of eight games in a row lost and a multiplication of unforced errors: one up to 4-1 in the second set, and fifteen to start again in a round everywhere …