World No.2 Daniil Medvedev knocked out in the eighth at Indian Wells by Grigor Dimitrov

After the windy night of the previous lap against Filip Krajinovic, Daniil Medvedev had a good time again in the daytime session. Everything seemed to be going well for the Russian, stainless, who led 6-4, 4-1 double break against Grigor Dimitrov, still as effective in his tactics of draining the one who faces him, as talented as he is. Until the collapse. With a series of eight games in a row lost and a multiplication of unforced errors: one up to 4-1 in the second set, and fifteen to start again in a round everywhere …
Broken from the start of the third set, the winner of the US Open could no longer get back on track against an amazing Dimitrov, former world No. 3. The Bulgarian had yet suffered from the very high level of intensity of exchanges from the first game, to be broken. And if Medvedev did not materialize at 5-3 his first two set points (two unforced errors in backhand), he immediately won his throw-in without trembling, and the round. Before escaping to lead 4-1, therefore.
“But why is he playing his best tennis against me?” “
It was to forget that Dimitrov (28th world), inconstant over a season, knows how to find a little magic on occasion, and came out of a semi-final in San Diego (lost against Casper Ruud). Resistance in the rally, early ball catches, multiplication of chip backhands, cross forehand attacks, deadly blocking in longline backhand, stylish backhand passing and even a stunning throw between the legs with a backhand shot. short which will fly: the Bulgarian unrolled a good score while the world n ° 2 frayed, committing a large number of unforced errors, including a new one on the fly to admit defeat in the second round (6-4 ). A set where the Russian will have lost his faceoff four times …
“But why is he playing his best tennis against me, and not another day?”, he complained in complete collapse, as if lost on the court. In the third set, he lost his faceoff twice, each time with a double fault. A first to 0-1 by serving a powerful second ball at risk; and another at 1-4, unbelievable, just after throwing his racket in rage after a missed first ball, possibly overwhelmed by a low first ball rate (56%) …
And if he recovered, a little, the time to resume the service of the Bulgarian once and to win his own, he could not get back into the game. Daniil Medvedev seemed to adapt to all situations on the North American continent where he remained on eighteen wins in nineteen matches in his last four tournaments. This Wednesday, the fluid had really evaporated.