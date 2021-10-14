Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the 3 free Xbox games this weekend, including Dirt 5 | Xbox one

As every week, Microsoft offers a series of playable Xbox games for free for a weekend. Today, it’s Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3, and Dirt 5’s turn to join the list of games to be tested as part of the Free Play Days.

With the six games of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, 8 Xbox games are available for free this weekend!

As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the different titles.

Six games, an epic saga. The complete Major’s epic is brought together in this collection optimized for Xbox Series X | S. With Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, the Halo 3: ODST campaign and Halo 4, live the ultimate Halo experience.

The shooter-looter is back with his trillions of guns for a crazy adventure! Face new worlds and enemies as one of the four Vault Hunters on offer, each with their own unique skills and customization options. Play solo or co-op to amass loot and save the galaxy from a terrifying cult and its ruthless leaders.

Push the limits in DIRT 5 – the most ambitious off-road car racing experience to date, featuring a star-studded career mode, four-player split-screen mode, unique online game modes, a livery editor and more more ! Squeal your tires on tracks around the world, on rock, ice, snow and sand, behind the wheel of Baja trucks and the most iconic rally or Grand Touring cars.

