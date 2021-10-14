More

    Xbox Game Pass: 2 new games are coming today, including The Riftbreaker | Xbox one

    The Xbox Game Pass games for October have not all arrived yet and two new features are entering the subscription service, including The Riftbreaker which arrives today, the day of its release. This construction and survival action-RPG looks pretty promising.

    The two new Xbox Game Pass games are playable on Xbox, PC as well as mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at almost 40% off.
    € 26.54 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “XBOXYGEN” and choose the cheapest price on the page.

    -> See the promotional offer

    Download The Riftbreaker (Console, PC and Cloud)

    The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with action and RPG elements. You are an elite scientist / commando in a futuristic mech. Slay enemies, build your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

    > Download the game


    Download Ring of Pain (Console, PC and Cloud)

    Ring of Pain is a card game combining rogue-like and dungeon exploration. Each of your decisions is important. Are you going to take the loot or stab this creature? Meet strange generous friends, choose your equipment wisely, and unlock the secrets of the Ring of Pain.

    > Download the game


