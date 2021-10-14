Xbox Game Pass: 2 new games are coming today, including The Riftbreaker | Xbox one

The Xbox Game Pass games for October have not all arrived yet and two new features are entering the subscription service, including The Riftbreaker which arrives today, the day of its release. This construction and survival action-RPG looks pretty promising.

The two new Xbox Game Pass games are playable on Xbox, PC as well as mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with action and RPG elements. You are an elite scientist / commando in a futuristic mech. Slay enemies, build your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

Ring of Pain is a card game combining rogue-like and dungeon exploration. Each of your decisions is important. Are you going to take the loot or stab this creature? Meet strange generous friends, choose your equipment wisely, and unlock the secrets of the Ring of Pain.

