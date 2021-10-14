Xbox Series: Repair your console yourself? It may soon be possible

Repairing a broken device yourself is perfectly legal. However, several obstacles stand in the way of consumers. Access to parts is difficult, the question of warranty arises, and official documentation is rarely easily accessible.

However, things could change soon, at least on the Microsoft and Xbox consoles side. Indeed, the firm is committed to studying the issue of the right to reparation by appointing an independent consultant, who must submit a feasibility report. According to Grist, relayed by VGC, Microsoft has signed an agreement with the investor group As You Sow, which validates the fact study the environmental and social benefits related to the repair of devices by customers. Concretely, this means that the requested report will have to determine whether the fact of giving consumers access to spare parts and documentation helps reduce environmental impact and waste production.

If the report, which must be delivered in early May 2022, supports this change, Microsoft will make the items necessary for repairs available to customers outside of authorized repairers by the end of 2022. However, some observers remain on the reserve, Nathan Proctor of the US Public Research Interest Group said Microsoft is still part of groups opposing the right to redress. But in the idea, Xbox consoles repair could soon be done at home, after ordering official parts.





