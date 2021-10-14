You absolutely have to install this update on your iPhone

Apple has just released the first security update for its iOS 15 mobile operating system. A flaw allows execution of arbitrary code, and Apple has acknowledged that it is already being used to attack iPhones and iPads.

Apple launched its new mobile operating system iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on September 20, and here is already the second update, just ten days after the first. This time it contains a security patch for a zero-day flaw, in other words, already exploited by hackers.





The vulnerability numbered CVE-2021-30883 is attributed to an anonymous researcher and affects the IOMobileFrameBuffer component, a kernel extension that acts as a display buffer. a bug memory corruption allows execution of arbitrary code. As usual, Apple does not disclose more details on this flaw. To better understand, we must turn to a publication of the researcher Saar Amar.

A flaw present since at least iOS 14.7.1

By using the BinDiff tool, a binary file comparison tool, he was able to spot the changes made by the update and thus write code to test the flaw. According to him, it is present in iOS 15.0 and 14.7.1 and, probably, in earlier versions of the operating system. It does not require any special permission and could be used as the basis for a jailbreak (unlock) of iOS.

This is the first security update for the new mobile operating system. iOS and iPadOS 15.0.2 is available for iPhone 6s, iPad (5th generation), iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, iPod touch and all newer models. All owners ofiPhone and other mobile devices Apple are encouraged to install this update as soon as possible.