Guest on the set of Day-to-day this October 14 to discuss his new one-man show, Thomas Ngijol was somewhat embarrassed by a remark from Yann Barthès on one of his daughters.
Thomas Ngijol is a happy man! In a relationship with actress Karole Rocher for several years, and even became her husband, as he revealed in February 2019. His wife already has two children from a previous union, and two other little girls were born in 2014 and in 2017, fruits of his love with the French comedian. There is therefore little chance that life at home will be truly relaxing for Thomas Ngijol. Surrounded by his wife and four daughters, he has no time to be bored. And one thing is for sure, no one is allowed to speak ill of their princesses! So much so that he did not hesitate to gently reframe Yann Barthès on the set of Day-to-day when the latter made a remark about his youngest child.
“You can’t say that on the air!“
On the set of TMC, Thomas Ngijol praises his family: “We call it love, quite simply. It’s a blessing sincerely, I couldn’t ask for more“, he confides. But the host wanted to refresh his memory: “Carmen, you were saying terrible things about her. You call it rot“, he points out to her: “But no not at all !“, defends the guest. And even if the actor of Starting point laughs at this comment, he does not fail to repeat his interlocutor: “Already, you can’t say that on the air!“, he reminds him. “There are early childhood services so you can’t say I’m treating my child“, he explains with humor. Completely gaga for his daughter, the artist would never say bad things about her: “I talk about it with a lot of love, it’s my love baby Carmen“. But he has to admit that she is not always easy going:”She is a small Corsican / Cameroonian in everything that is most impulsive in these two peoples!“
Thomas Ngijol plays his show for his youngest
And if the father has decided to come back on stage very soon, it is simply for his second daughter, Carmen, born in 2017: “Angelina (his first daughter, born in 2014, editor’s note) saw me on stage. Carmen didn’t see me so I had to do a show again“, he confides on the set of Day-to-day. “I must see his little eyes watching me. It galvanizes me“, finish this happy daddy.