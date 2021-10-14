Young mother of three’s bungee jumping turns drama

On October 10, Yevgenia Leontyeva died following an accident during a bungee jump. She is killed after falling from nearly 30 meters.

She is a mother of 3 children, Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, who died after a fatal fall from 30 meters. Indeed, this young mother died on Sunday October 10 in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. A tragic accident which took place during a bungee jump. However, nothing foreshadowed this fatal accident since Yevgenia Leontyeva was used to bungee jumping according to New York Post. That fatal day, she was in the company of a friend in the town of Kazakh on top of a building.

It is therefore with assurance that Yevgenia Leontyeva threw herself for the last time in the void. This after the organizer of the jump gave him the green light. Although a safety harness was attached to the young woman, this did not prevent the accident. What was the problem ? The activity manager had not had time to hang the safety rope on the tree who was to keep the young woman. When she started, he was just holding the lifeline in his hand.

40 days in prison incurred by the organizers

After his fall, Yevgenia was immediately taken to hospital. She still succumbed to her injuries. Following what the authorities have opened an investigation on the negligence of the organizers. Only, according to the New York Post, even if they are found guilty, the maximum penalty would be 40 days in prison.

Unfortunately this type of accident is not a special case. A Colombian woman also died following a fall during a bungee jump last July.

