Zemmour given in the second round against Macron in a poll

A new poll published this Wednesday places Éric Zemmour in the second round of the presidential election, in front of Marine Le Pen or the candidate of the right.

A Harris Interactive survey conducted for Challenges places Éric Zemmour in the capacity to qualify for the second round against Emmanuel Macron. He would collect between 17 and 18% of the voting intentions, according to the candidate of the right in front of him. Last week, the same polling institute already credited the polemicist with 17% of the voting intentions.

Emmanuel Macron is still in the lead by collecting 24%. Marine Le Pen collects, in the first round, third place with 15%. Without the presence of the polemicist, the current president is credited with 25 to 28% depending on the assumptions while Marine Le Pen would collect between 26 and 27% of voting intentions and thus qualify for the second round.

Hidalgo still behind Jadot and Mélenchon

On the side of the Republicans, Xavier Bertrand is neck and neck with the RN candidate by collecting 14% to 15% of the voting intentions depending on the scenario. In the event that Valérie Pécresse would be the candidate invested during the Congress of Republicans, the current president of the Île-de-France region would be at 11%. Michel Barnier, him, would oscillate between 7% and 9% of the voting intentions according to the assumptions.





On the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is given at 11%, far ahead of Yannick Jadot who is at 7% or 8% of the voting intentions. Anne Hidalgo is still struggling with 5%.

Macron gave the winner regardless of the other candidate

In the event of a Macron-Zemmour second round, the outgoing president would collect 57% against 43% for the polemicist. Another option tested, that of a first round without the essayist. Marine Le Pen then qualified in the second round against Emmanuel Macron and would lose (54% -46%).

In any case, the Head of State would win in the second round, regardless of his political opponent: 52% against 48% for Xavier Bertrand, 56% against 44% for Valérie Pécresse or 62% against 38 % for Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Voting intentions do not constitute a forecast of the outcome of the ballot. They give an indication of the balance of power and dynamics on the day of the survey.

Survey carried out online from 8 to 11 October with a sample of 1,337 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over, including 1,051 registered on the electoral roll, according to the quota method. Margin of error for voting intentions between 1.8 and 4.5 points.