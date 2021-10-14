ZEvent 2021: ZeratoR announces the date of the Twitch event and a surprise, all the details

After a record-breaking 2020 edition, during which ZeratoR and all the participating streamers raised a staggering sum of € 5,724,377 for the non-governmental organization Amnesty International, we couldn’t wait to know when the event would return. : it is now done since the dates have been formalized this evening by ZeratoR.

With this 2021 edition, what was initially called the “Avengers Project” is about to celebrate its sixth season, each time exceeding the donation record set the previous time. The date of the Twitch event was long overdue, but it is now known to all today. The event will still take place over three days but this new edition is embellished with a little surprise.

Indeed, the ZEvent 2021 will begin on October 28 with a concert which will be both open to the public in Montpellier and broadcast on Twitch.. This will bring together the streamer on stage LittleBigWhale as well as the musician PV Nova, the group LEJ and the rappers Kikesa and Fianso. A ticket office will soon be open and additional information will soon be communicated on the ZEvent website. Note that, like the three-day marathon, this exclusive concert is carried out for the benefit of the association chosen for this edition.

On October 29th, 30th and 31st, 2021, it will be the turn of the participating streamers to entertain us during 50 hours of live for the benefit of the NGO Action Against Hunger. When announcing the date of the event, ZeratoR also took the opportunity to release the list of 52 streamers, with the presence of newcomers including Inoxtag, Michou or Alexclick, who gave us a memorable performance as Miguel during the RPZ GTA which took place in the spring, but also regulars such as Domingo, Xari, Mister MV, Joueur du Grenier, Antoine Daniel, Ponce, Maghla, Gom4rt, Jeel, Ultia, DamDam, Deujna and many others : the complete list can be found below.





The ZEvent 2021 begins within two weeks with a new concert followed by a marathon which will start on Friday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to end on Sunday, October 31 at midnight during the final count.

