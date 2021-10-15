2022 World Cup, Amsud qualifications: Neymar thrills Brazil against Uruguay (4-1), Messi’s Argentina ensures

We thought he was depressed, out of form … Neymar responded on the pitch, scoring a sublime goal and distributing two assists in Brazil’s resounding 4-1 victory over Uruguay, with a double from Raphinha on Thursday , in Manaus.

Sunday, the Parisian striker had been transparent against Colombia (0-0), a few hours after the broadcast of a shock interview in which he said that the World Cup-2022 in Qatar would probably be “his last”. For a player who fears “not having the mind to support even more football”, the number 10 of the Seleçao sweated the joy of living Thursday evening, in the stifling heat of the Amazon.

Qualif. World Cup – Amsud Messi in training with Argentina A DAY AGO

Tite’s men delivered their best performance in these South American qualifiers for the World Cup and “Ney” scored his 70th goal in 115 matches for Brazil, getting a little closer to Pelé’s record (77). Suarez was well muzzled, but still saved the Celeste’s honor on a free kick, while Cavani was denied a goal for offside.

After the disappointing draw in Colombia, the Brazilian squad received a major overhaul, with no less than five changes. Parisian defender Marquinhos was left to rest and replaced by Lucas Verissimo. On the right wing, the former Rennais Raphinha, very visible during his entry into the game in the last two meetings, released his stripes of holder in place of Gabriel Barbosa.

Caviar of Neymar

After the knowing smile addressed to Suarez, his former teammate at FC Barcelona, ​​before kick-off, Neymar immediately left his mark on the match. After an overflow to the left followed by a shot well captured by Muslera (2nd), it was in a center-forward position that he opened the scoring, after a beautiful sequence of 13 passes. Cushioned chest on an opening from Fred, feigned to erase the goalkeeper and cross strike at the back of the net: 1-0 for the Seleçao and a radiant Neymar, who celebrated his goal by dancing alongside Paqueta (10th). Everything smiled on “Ney”, who saw his shot countered by Raphinha (2-0, 18th).

Just after the break, it was a real decisive pass which the Parisian striker rewarded the Leeds winger, who offered himself a double (3-0, 58th) sparkling for his first tenure. Less successful, Gabriel Jesus wasted three big opportunities to increase the score (34th, 45th, 51st), harvesting in the process two caviar from Neymar. Stifled by the Brazilian pressing, Uruguay had to wait until the 35th minute to threaten Ederson’s cage, a powerful strike from Betancur that grazed the right post of the Manchester City goalkeeper.

Suarez’s free kick gave Celeste a little hope (3-1, 77th), but it was finally Gabigol, freshly entered into the game, who had the last word, with his head, on a millimeter center of Neymar (4-1, 83rd).





The Albiceleste takes shelter

Argentina for its part continued in pain its road to Qatar by closing the series of three qualifying matches with a short 1-0 victory against Peru in Buenos Aires. Albiceleste finally scored 7 points during this international break in October, with the draw conceded to Paraguay (0-0) and the clear victory against Uruguay (3-0). With 25 points, behind the untouchable Brazil, the Albiceleste now has eight points ahead of Ecuador (3rd) which brought back a draw from Colombia (0-0). Captain Messi can return to Paris with the pride of duty accomplished.

In a closed match made very rough by the commitment of the Peruvians (20 faults committed), the essential is there in the end for the Albiceleste which signs a 25th consecutive match without defeat. The last setback of the winner of the Copa America 2021 dates back to the semi-final of the Copa America 2019 lost (2-0) against Brazil, the future winner.

So omnipresent during the clear victory against Uruguay, Lionel Messi tried to combine with his friend from PSG, Angel Di Maria, tenured to his left, but the finish was lacking in the lanky left-hander. Messi thought he was decisive by depositing a free kick on the head of Cristian Romero who made the nets tremble but the Argentine defender was reported offside (9th). It was finally Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez who managed to unblock the situation by scoring the only goal with a furious header at the first post before the break (41st), perfectly served by defender Nahunel Molina in one-two with Rodrigo de Paul.

The hardest part seemed done, but on a rare scoring opportunity, apart from a free kick, Peru managed to get a penalty thanks to the speed of Jefferson Farfan who left deep and hit by Emiliano Martinez out to meet him. Yoshimar Yotun wanted to make the powder speak with his left foot but his cannonball was too removed and ricocheted off the top of the crossbar (62nd).

The blow came close and Messi tried to shelter his people, but his free kick to twenty meters at mid-height did not succeed in deceiving the vigilance of Pedro Gallese, the Peruvian goalkeeper (69th). Guido Rodriguez at the end of the match (87th) thought he had put an end to the Argentinian cold sweats, but his header from a corner was refused for pushing his vis-à-vis.

Qualif. World Cup – Amsud 100 selections, a thwarted story: what place for Thiago Silva in the history of Brazil? Yesterday At 9:23 PM