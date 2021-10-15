43 stores and 6,000 employees could switch to management leasing in 2022

Leasing-management consists in outsourcing the operation of a store, entrusted to a manager

Forty-three Carrefour stores, including 16 hypermarkets, in which around 6,000 employees work, could leave the group and switch to lease-management in 2022, we learned from union sources, following announcements made on Thursday. by management to employee representatives.

This represents 4,706 employees in hypermarkets and 1,301 in the supermarkets of the distribution giant, identified Philippe Allard, CGT union representative. Asked, the management of Carrefour had not reacted immediately.

“It is accelerating, it is the largest contingent of hypermarkets to switch to lease-management since the first announcements in 2017,” lamented Jean-Yves Chaussin, FO central union delegate. “It’s a hecatomb. Now things are progressing almost as quickly for hypermarkets as for Markets ”.





According to him, Carrefour had 214 integrated hypermarkets in 2017 and will have lost 48 by the end of 2022. “In addition, large historic stores are concerned,” noted Sylvain Macé, CFDT delegate. “In terms of management, this announcement during the pandemic is unbearable”.

“Social breakdown”

Leasing-management consists in outsourcing the operation of a store, entrusted to a manager. The management sees it as a way to relaunch stores that are often in difficulty, but the unions fear that this will serve to “circumvent the right of redundancy”.

For 2021, around 3,500 employees were affected by a move to lease management. All the appeals initiated locally by employees of stores under lease management have failed. In recent months, this model has caused strong social discontent, like several strikes and blockades in the spring.

“We are no longer in the denunciation of the social breakdown that has been going on for a while. At this rate, in ten years there will not be many people left. I hope that this will cause an electric shock at the highest level of trade unions, ”continued Mr. Chaussin.