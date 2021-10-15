51-year-old suspect arrested

Man taken into custody after the murder of a septuagenarian in Agde (Hérault), found beheaded Wednesday in her house. The body of this woman, a 77-year-old former teacher, had been discovered at her home Wednesday evening by the firefighters, her head near the body.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday evening, around Agde. He would have been identified, thanks in particular to the video surveillance system with which the house was equipped.

>> ALSO READ – A septuagenarian found beheaded at her home in Agde: what we know

The victim’s credit card used

According to the Béziers prosecutor’s office, the man knew the victim. He was taken into custody for murder because the first investigations suggest that there would have been premeditation.





“This is a 51-year-old man who knew the victim,” Béziers prosecutor Raphaël Balland said Thursday evening in a statement. “He was placed in custody of the murder chief given the developments in the investigations suggesting elements of premeditation”, continued the magistrate who had specified earlier in the day that the terrorist track was not privileged to this stage.

He is the victim’s son who had given the alert, Wednesday evening, worried to be without news of his mother, who was widowed and who lived alone. Outside the house, police found bloodstained latex gloves and a piece of duct tape. There is no sign of a break-in in the house.

According to information from BFMTV, the victim’s credit card had been stolen and 1,000 euros had been withdrawn. The terrorist trail is not privileged, according to the Béziers prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor specified that the victim was not known to the judicial authority and that the Agde police station had not received any complaint from her in recent years. In addition, the public prosecutor indicated to have opened another investigation for “violation of professional secrecy and concealment of this offense taking into account