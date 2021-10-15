737 MAX: former Boeing test pilot charged with fraud

Posted on Oct. 15, 2021, 7:44 amUpdated Oct 15, 2021, 7:57 AM

American justice is still trying to shed light on the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people in 2018 and 2019. A former Boeing test pilot was indicted on Thursday, accused of having misled the aviation regulator in the United States during the 737 MAX certification process. A malfunction of the anti-stall system of this aircraft had caused the two crashes and grounded all the aircraft of this model for nearly two years.

According to the Justice Department, Mark Forkner “provided the agency with false, inaccurate and incomplete information on a new part of the Boeing 737 MAX’s flight control system,” MCAS, this anti-stall software supposed to prevent the plane to dive down.

Boeing has already acknowledged its responsibility in the manipulation of the authorities and agreed in January to pay more than $ 2.5 billion to settle certain lawsuits. The aeronautical giant then admitted that two of its employees had misled the regulator, the FAA. The former pilot is the first individual to be prosecuted personally in this case.





“Basically, that means I lied to the regulators”

According to prosecution documents, the official discovered in 2016 an important change made to the MCAS. In a message to a colleague revealed in 2019, he notably indicated that the software made the plane difficult to fly in a simulator. But he deliberately chose not to share this information with the FAA, which had led the regulator not to require specific training of pilots and not to include reference to MCAS in training documents.

“Basically, that means I lied to regulators (without knowing it),” Mark Forkner wrote to his colleague. The official also boasted of being able to deceive his FAA interlocutors to obtain certification of the MCAS anti-stall system. The latter was formally indicted by a grand jury in Texas with two counts of fraud involving aircraft parts and four counts of electronic communication fraud. If found guilty, he could theoretically face up to 100 years in prison.