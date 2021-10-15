“A bicot, that does not swim”: two police officers sanctioned by five days of exclusion after the racist remarks

Two police officers were sanctioned with five days of firm exclusion following the arrest of an Egyptian in April 2020 in Île-Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), during which one of them had declared that “a bicot like that, it does not swim”, we learned Thursday from the Paris police headquarters (PP).

The Director General of the National Police, Frédéric Veaux, who accompanied this sanction of 10 days of temporary suspension of postponement, went beyond the recommendations of the disciplinary council of the PP which, in December 2020, had proposed three days of exclusion. Lawyers, including that of the respondent, Me Arié Alimi, had denounced the weakness of this recommendation.

On April 26, around 1:30 a.m., police officers arrested on Île-Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) a man suspected of theft of equipment on a construction site and who had tried, according to police sources, to take the flight by throwing oneself into the Seine.



“You should have hung a ball on him”

“A bicot like that does not swim,” said one of the police officers according to a video broadcast by journalist Taha Bouhafs, and visibly filmed after the officials took the man out of the river. “Ha! Ha! it’s leaking, you should have hung a ball on its foot, ”we could also hear.

VIDEO. “A bicot like that, it does not swim”: the IGPN seized after racist remarks made by the police

The two policemen had been suspended eight months (a precautionary measure that does not correspond to a sanction) then reinstated in December 2020 at their police station.