A “bloodthirsty vampire”: in Kenya, a serial child killer lynched by the mob after his escape

Kenyan villagers on Friday lynched a serial killer of children, described as a “bloodthirsty vampire”, days after his escape while in custody, according to Kenyan authorities.

Masten Milimo Wanjala, only 20 years old, was arrested on July 14 for the disappearance of two children, but in a chilling confession he admitted to having killed at least 10 other people over a period of five years, “sometimes by sucking blood from their veins before executing them, ”said the Kenyan Criminal Investigations Directorate (DCI).

The young man was due to appear in a Nairobi court on Wednesday for the murders of two children aged 12 and 13, but had disappeared from the police station on the morning roll call. Three police officers were arrested and presented to a judge on Thursday to answer for the accused’s flight.

Masten Milimo Wanjala, a 20 year old self-confessed serial killer escaped this morning while in police custody. An officer reporting for the morning shift found him missing from the holding cell.#HakiNaUsawa# No2Murder

But a crowd caught up with him on Friday near his home, where he was identified by schoolchildren in Bungoma, more than 400 km from the police station he escaped from.

Series of worrying child disappearances

“He is from this region and the children saw and recognized him. The noise spread and the inhabitants started to pursue it ”, declared Bonface Ndiema, administrator of the region. “He ended up taking refuge in a neighbor’s house but he was flushed out and lynched” by the mob.

Police spokesman Bruno Shiosho told AFP they had launched a forensic investigation into the identity of the lynched man. “The locals said it was him. For now, we can confirm that a man the locals say is Masten Wanjala, who was on the run, was lynched in Bungoma, ”he said.

In July, police described Wanjala’s arrest as a major step forward in an investigation into a series of worrying child disappearances in the East African country.