A doctor suspected of having issued a hundred false certificates of va

A general practitioner was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 13. He is suspected of having issued false vaccination certificates to at least a hundred patients, including professionals subject to compulsory vaccination. Charged, the practitioner can no longer practice.

HA with Pascal Souprayen

•

updated on October 15, 2021 at 5:52 p.m.



A general practitioner recently found himself in the sights of the Regional Health Agency and the General Social Security Fund after the two organizations discovered that false vaccination certificates were circulating in Reunion.

Particularly serious facts so that they are the subject of a report to justice, as revealed by the JIR. A preliminary investigation was thus opened by the Saint-Pierre prosecutor’s office.

The investigations entrusted to the gendarmes of the Central Office for the fight against attacks on the environment and public health (OCLAESP), a newly created unit in Reunion, led to the arrest of the practitioner on Wednesday, October 13.

120 patients auditioned

In a press release sent this Friday, October 15, the public prosecutor Caroline Calbo indicates that this general practitioner who practices in the south of the island is suspected of having issued “at least a hundred fake health passes“.

“With the support of all the services of the island’s gendarmerie, 120 patients have been interviewed in the last 48 hours and have confirmed the extent of false practices, in particular false passes issued to professionals subject to compulsory vaccination.“, adds prosecutor Calbo.

The indicted doctor

An investigating judge was seized of the facts of “false administrative documents by a person in charge of a public service mission” and “health insurance fraud”.





The doctor who was indicted was placed under judicial supervision with the obligation to pay a deposit and ban from practicing his profession. “The instruction should make it possible to define more precisely the volume of these offenses by continuing the hearings of patients, whose identities are already known to the investigators.“.

Finally, the Saint-Pierre prosecutor’s office invites patients who have benefited from a fake health pass to go to the gendarmerie units located near their home to be heard.

Disciplinary sanctions incurred

Contacted by Réunion La 1ère, Benjamin Dusang, the president of the Council of the Order of Physicians, indicates that he will not hesitate to initiate disciplinary proceedings if the practitioner’s criminal liability is confirmed.

“Our profession cannot tolerate any act that contravenes public health and the Public Health Code.“, he adds. But he also recalls that the presumption of innocence must prevail at this stage of the investigation.

Doctor Christine Kowalczyk also calls for respect for the presumption of innocence, while recalling that “everyone should be aware that we should not be above the law“.

Watch the interview with doctor Christine Kowalczyk on Réunion La 1ère:

Dr Christine Kowalczyk, President of the Confederation of French Medical Unions