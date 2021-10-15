a fan favorite would have dreamed of signing for the Girondins

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

Just 20 years ago, Olivier Quint left Sedan to sign for FC Nantes. For five years, the former midfielder will become a soldier appreciated by supporters with whom he has kept a link by being a lover of the Yellow House.

Fifteen years after his departure from FC Nantes, the same Quint (49) remains attentive to the news of the Canaries and spoke about the upcoming derby on Sunday against the Girondins de Bordeaux as part of the 10th day of L1 ( 3 p.m.). With a little confidence in the key on the FCGB.

“It’s a club that I enjoyed and that I still enjoy. I had been in contact with Bordeaux before signing for Nantes, he slipped to the Girondins4Ever site. I have the image of a club which has won titles, which had great players, and there is a bunch of them. Bordeaux has not been in its place, in my opinion, for three to four seasons. At the time, Nantes was playing the Champions League. Yes, Bordeaux is a club in which I would have liked to sign, it was one of the three-four possibilities. Afterwards, the Champions League somewhat guided my choice. “

