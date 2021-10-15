“A hairpiece on the head”, “receding hairline behind the head” … Cristina Cordula’s new haircut attracts Internet users’ mockery!

Cristina Cordula has accustomed viewers and Internet users to her particular looks, sometimes daring and risky, and very rarely in the mold of ordinary people. But concerning her hair, for several years now, the host has kept the same format. So when there is a small change, internet users don’t get it.

It was in a new issue of Les Reines du Shopping that viewers discovered the drama. As the special episode “Wedding Witness” had just begun, the subject of Cristina Cordula’s new haircut immediately hit the Web: “It looks like Cristina is wearing a hairpiece on her head, last year I noticed that she was balding behind the head”, “Cristina’s new hairstyle is really strange, this strand stuck on the top of the head, c ‘is weird “, while others have even found similarities to other TV guests …

She looks really good on her new hairstyle, in Cristina!#LRDSpic.twitter.com/njk4L4XMJi – dan romandini (@DanRomandini) October 13, 2021

It looks like Cristina is wearing a hairpiece on her head, last year I noticed that she was losing hair behind her head. #LRDS

– Jean Luc The villain (@ JLuc_Le_vilain4) October 11, 2021

A new cut? Not really, but a little change of lock and hairstyle in the morning that unexpectedly really messed up fans of the show. Fortunately, others have finally found this little change very nice, “Cristina is more and more beautiful. What’s her secret?”. The secret: not taking into account the views of others.

Currently in Les Reines du Shopping

Broadcast for more than 10 years now, the M6 ​​show is reinventing itself over time. If the goal remains the same: an imposed theme, a given budget and a limited time to succeed in finding the most suitable outfit. The shape changes a bit. So that fans never tire, the channel has decided to offer new challenges: TV stars, grandmothers / granddaughters duos, couples, special weddings… And even challenges to take up against the fashion pope. same. What to put the suspense!

