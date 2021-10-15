A new gesture from Kylian Mbappé ignites Madrid

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

Popularized in France last summer with its famous “tic tac” and a clock bearing the image of Kylian Mbappé, the El Chiringuito TV program ignites the Spanish nights and also entertains a lot in France by its ability to reinvent itself around of his fantasy of seeing the PSG striker at Real Madrid.

El Chiringuito consultants are creating a new buzz around Mbappé!

If the “tic tac” are now more discreet and that the journalists of the talk-show are now waiting for 2022 and the free arrival of Kylian Mbappé at the Merengue, this does not prevent the media from dwelling on the smallest deeds and gestures of the native of Bondy at PSG. Latest example: an aerial heel recorded by Mbappé in training.

In Wednesday night’s show, El Chiringuito’s consultants, former player Lobo Carrasco in the lead, had fun reproducing the gesture live. A sweet madness, worthy of the best French entertainment shows, which further proves the disproportionate passion around Real Madrid …