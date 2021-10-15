A Rouen restaurant voted best new snacking concept in a national competition

76 news See my news

The concept of minute risotto to compose yourself by Rouennais Clément Hondier was named winner of the Snacking Academy during the Sandwich & Snack show in Versailles on October 13, 2021. (© MN / 76actu / Archives)

Clement Hondier, at the head of Papa risotto restaurant, has just been appointed winner of the snack academy, Wednesday October 3, 2021, during the show Sandwich & snack show. This major annual meeting in the world of snacking mainly brings together professionals. Each year, it hosts competitions such as the French pizza or sushi championship, and therefore the Snack Academy which rewards innovative fast food concepts recently opened.

A great recognition

Clément Hondier was selected after a visit from the editor-in-chief of France Snacking magazine at the restaurant, which offers customers the opportunity to design their minute risotto with dozens of ingredients on the menu. “He had written an article on Papa risotto, but I had no idea that he was going to select the restaurant for this competition,” says Clément Hondier. I was contacted three weeks later to tell me that I was selected in the eleven finalists out of fifty shortlisted. Paul Fedèle is one of the five members of the jury specializing in the world of fast food, who decided on the finalists.





“The competition especially highlights the innovative aspect of the concept,” says Clément Hondier. The jury also observes the quality of the products, the possibility of duplicating the model and the fact that it follows trends and consumer expectations. “

The Rouennais is happy with the validation and visibility offered by the professional world to its concept launched only a few months ago. “It’s a joy,” he comments. Especially since he did not hide from the beginning of wanting to duplicate it in the future. A great recognition after that of the public, which has increased since last June. “We felt a real acceleration in word of mouth from mid-September. I am starting to have a first customer base, some of whom are very loyal. “

