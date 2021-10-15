a spectator takes advantage of the show to appeal to her ex… Jean-Luc Reichmann supports her!

Viewers of 12 midday shots attended an unusual sequence this Thursday, October 14. Jean-Luc Reichmann allowed a spectator to appeal to her ex-boyfriend.
Turning the page after a breakup is sometimes an obstacle course. If some drown in grief until they mourn their relationship, others are desperate to win back the person who makes their heart beat. This Thursday, October 14 in The 12 Coups de midi, Jean-Luc Reichmann came to the aid of Emma, a spectator who had previously asked her if she could pass a message in front of the cameras. The young woman wanted to take advantage of the show to appeal to her ex-companion. “Nicolas, I know that you are the man of my life and I will wait for you all life if I have to, but come back to me“she said, touching the rest of the audience.
Jean-Luc Reichmann touched by the statement of a spectator to his ex
If she didn’t want to talk about the reasons for her separation, Emma seemed to have something to be forgiven. “I’m sorry and I love you. Stop and think about the future!“, she added, before lowering her mask and addressing one last”I love you“to his dear and tender Nicolas. A beautiful message that touched a lot Jean-Luc Reichmann. “It’s nice to make a statement like that, thank you“, reacted the host, whose game, which entered the Guinness Book thanks to Bruno, allowed two viewers to meet a soul mate. Better yet, they are preparing to pass the ring on their finger, as revealed by the star of the series Léo Matteï, miners’ brigade.
A couple formed thanks to 12 midday shots will get married soon
“There are people who have found love and who, thanks to 12 noon shots, are going to be married. There is a person who sent messages saying: ‘I’m looking for love’. The other person saw it on social media and they contacted each other. It’s been three years and they have decided to get married next summer“, rejoiced Jean-Luc Reichmann, before encouraging Emma to keep hope.”It will come back Emma, but you did something wrong so you have to pay for it“Said the man has shared his life with Nathalie Lecoultre for many years. It remains to be seen whether the appeal launched by the young woman, obviously very in love, will bear fruit!