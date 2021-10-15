A strange radio signal from the center of the galaxy intrigues

Science is sometimes filled with mysteries. A new signal, found in the heart of the galaxy, questions researchers.

Astronomers have for some years swapped their glasses and other telescopes for much more precise detection objects, the spectrum of light visible to humans is far too small. They then track down “signals” and “waves”. The most famous phenomenon of this type is surely the signal Wow, borrowing its name from the exclamation annotated on the results sheet. Discovered on August 15, 1972, it is still unexplained to this day.

But according to a study published this week in the journal The Astrophysical Journal, a new signal could steal the show. Spotted by Ziteng Wang of the University of Sydney, this signal which seems to come from the center of our galaxy, does not correspond to any known galactic radio emission model.

The phenomenon, unexplained, could therefore be of organic origin, a hypothesis for the moment put on the margin by scientists. This discovery, made several times in 2020 by ASKAP, an Australian radio telescope, has since been confirmed by its South African colleague, the MeerKAT, which is more precise than the Australian observation tool.





A strange activation cycle

But in order to give even more grain to grind to the followers of the extraterrestrial theory, this signal has a very particular activation cycle. Indeed, it emits waves only a few weeks before becoming inactive again. During its last spotted activation, in February of this year, the researchers then pointed several non-radioelectric telescopes, whose field of study is different, and the result came back to zero.

David Kaplan, a researcher from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, who participated in the study explains that despite extensive research in “all other possible wavelengths, from infrared to X-rays via optics ”, nothing was noticed, as if the area pointed by the telescopes were empty.

This discovery, to say the least strange, means that this star (if it is indeed that) is not of any known type. This celestial object would therefore not be a neutron star or a pulsar, shiny objects visible to the naked eye which have “bursts” of magnetic waves.

During the study from the South African radio telescope MeerKAT, the phenomenon reappeared during a single day, compared to weeks during the observations with ASKAP. What to continue to cultivate the mystery around what the Australian researchers baptized “the object of Andy”. Researchers are now awaiting the commissioning of the SKA, a much more powerful radio telescope that could eventually solve this new riddle of the sky. If the signal can survive until then.