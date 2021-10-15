a student opens fire in front of a university in Bilbao without injuring himself

The facts took place Wednesday, October 14 at the end of the day, on the Leioa campus in Bilbao. The shooter was arrested in the evening

On Wednesday October 14, shortly before 7 p.m., a young 21-year-old Bizkaian sowed panic on the Leioa campus in Bilbao. According to the information of our colleagues from the daily “El Correo”, the latter presented himself at the entrance of the University of Science and Technology, provided with a hunting rifle and started firing, about twenty shots, against the facade.

Then, the individual entered the enclosure of the building “causing further damage”, according to an official statement from the University of the Basque Country. The order to evacuate the faculty was then given. The individual then fled.

✔ El @Gob_eus desea lanzar un mensaje de tranquilidad a las personas afectadas y familiares ante el desalojo del campus of the EHU-UPV en #Leioa por la presencia de una persona armada con una escopeta.

📌 El presunto autor ya ha sido detenido sin ascertainment personas heridas. pic.twitter.com/UB29eAwnpb – Ertzaintza (@ertzaintzaEJGV) October 13, 2021

The weapon bought on the Internet

On the spot, the Basque police officers, the Ertzaintza, picked up around forty cartridges. Luckily, no one was hurt. The young man was arrested around 7:30 p.m.

The latter would have explained to the investigators having obtained a gun on the Internet. Before taking action, he went to the Bilbao police station in the morning to declare his weapon.