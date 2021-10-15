a suicide bombing kills 33 and injures 73 in a mosque

An attack struck a Shiite mosque in the city of Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, during the weekly big prayer. A local official speaks of a “suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the mosque”.

The attack on Friday (October 15th) on a Shiite mosque in central Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, was a suicide bombing, a Taliban official told AFP. “Our first information shows that it is a suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the mosque», Indicated on condition of anonymity this local official, adding that an investigation was opened.

At least 33 people were killed and 73 injured in explosions that occurred Friday (October 15) in a Shiite mosque in the city of Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, according to a medical source. The explosions hit the Shiite place of worship in central Kandahar at the time of the weekly Friday prayer, an AFP journalist noted.

Taliban security forces deployed

“We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shiite brotherhood … in the city of Kandahar, in which a number of our compatriots were killed and injured.Interior Ministry Taliban spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti tweeted. A witness, who requested anonymity, told AFP that he heard three explosions, one at the main door of the mosque, another in its southern part and the last where believers come to do their ablution.

About fifteen ambulances went there, while the Taliban security forces were deployed around the site, access to which remained blocked, the AFP journalist noted. Early images from inside the mosque, which could not be immediately authenticated, showed bloody bodies lying on the floor of the Fatemieh Mosque, also known as the Imam Bargah Mosque.

These explosions come exactly one week after a suicide attack on a Shiite mosque in Kunduz (northeast), claimed by the Islamic State organization and which left dozens of victims.

