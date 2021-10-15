a tank overturns, 800 liters of sulfuric acid pour into the sewers

Updated at 4:20 p.m .:

Cours Lagayette is now reopened to traffic. The tram lines are also gradually resuming service.

Initial article:

A tank filled with sulfuric acid placed on a pallet truck overturned at 192 on the way, near the Part-Dieu shopping center. According to our information, 800 liters of this toxic product spilled on the roadway and in the sewers.

About twenty firefighters were dispatched to the scene, in particular to rescue three passers-by slightly injured after coming into contact with the acid.





The firefighters also established a security perimeter but did not report any health risk, especially with regard to the district’s drinking water network.

The liquid still spread a lot on the road. A strong odor was also noticed in the area.

Note that the T1 tram has been cut to traffic and the security perimeter seems to be expanding more and more. As proof of the dangerousness of sulfuric acid, a police band which was lying on the ground dissolved on contact with the product. Cyclists also rode on the toxic trails, a firefighter told LyonMag their wheels would be badly damaged.