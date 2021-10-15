a year later, how will the tributes to the history and geography professor unfold?

Professor of history and geography, Samuel Paty was assassinated a year ago. On October 16, 2020, the 47-year-old history and geography professor was stabbed, then beheaded, in a street near the college where he taught, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). He was killed by an 18-year-old radical Islamist, a Chechen refugee, who accused him of showing caricatures of Muhammad in class. Several tributes will be paid to the teacher on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 October. Here are the main ones.

A minute of silence in all schools

A minute of silence will be held on Friday, October 15 in all schools (schools, colleges and high schools) in tribute to the teacher, government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced on Wednesday October 13 after the Council of Ministers. Any disruptions will be “sanctioned”, To declared the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, on BFMTV, Thursday, October 14.

One hour lesson with debates

Gabriel Attal also explained that there would also be “an hour of class” giving rise to “an exchange around the memory of Samuel Paty”. The teaching teams are free to “the way they want to organize this exchange”. Some of these debates have already taken place.

AFP gives the example of a discussion, Tuesday, October 12, at the Henri-Matisse college in Nice, in a third class. Professor of history, geography and moral and civic education, Véronique Triaille thus projected on the board a photo of Samuel Paty, Tuesday, October 12, before launching the discussions. “It remains essential not to forget”, she stressed. The debate, AFP reports again, has remained “calm” on the complex themes of freedom of expression, secularism in the public space and living together.

A tribute in the college where he worked

A special tribute will take place from 2 p.m. on Saturday October 16, in the college of Bois d’Aulne, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, where the teacher worked. Teachers and staff from the Bois d’Aulne college will speak in their establishment, in the presence of student delegates, parents’ representatives and the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer. Students will also intervene, and read Freedom, Paul Eluard’s most famous poem (On my school notebooks. On my desk and the trees. On the sand, on the snow. I write your name).





A ceremony in Eragny-sur-Oise, where he lived, and in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine

In Eragny-sur-Oise (Val-d’Oise), the town of more than 16,000 inhabitants, bordering Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, where the teacher lived, father of a little boy, a ceremony is scheduled for Saturday from from 10:15 am. A tribute fresco by a graffiti artist from the city will be unveiled on this occasion, according to the town hall website.

Another tribute will be organized in the afternoon in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, and a book-shaped monument will be unveiled. “All those who wish are invited to gather at 3.30 p.m., Place de la Liberté, where official speeches will take place, as well as the unveiling of a giant book on the theme of freedom of expression. “, precise the town hall website.

A Samuel-Paty square inaugurated in Paris

A Samuel-Paty square will be inaugurated on Saturday, October 16, in front of the Hôtel de Cluny and opposite La Sorbonne, in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. The decision to give the teacher’s name to the current square Paul-Painlevé, “in the heart of this university Paris”, according to the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was taken on Tuesday, October 12 by the Council of Paris unanimously. This decision, “we owed it to all those who want to pay tribute to Samuel Paty and who do not want time to come to mitigate this despicable gesture”, said the mayor again.

A plaque unveiled at the Ministry of National Education in Paris

The Minister of National Education will unveil a plaque in tribute to the professor on Saturday morning in the hall of honor of his ministry, rue de Grenelle, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. The family of Samuel Paty, various representatives of the ministry, of the Academy of Versailles, as well as trade unions and parents’ associations will be present.

The family received by the President and the Prime Minister

Samuel Paty’s family will also be received on Saturday at the Elysee Palace for an exchange with the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, and the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. The government spokesperson announced it on Wednesday.