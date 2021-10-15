Accused of cultural appropriation, Christine and the Queens gives up calling themselves Rahim on Twitter

The pop artist who describes himself as “non-binary” wanted to push the “transidentity” cursor to its climax. After a lynching in order, the interpreter of Damn tell me opted for a single dot for the new name.

The umpteenth name change of Christine and the Queens, alias Chris, baptized Héloïse at birth, has not been to the liking of Internet users at all. One of the queens of intersectionalism and woke culture had chosen a new surname, “Rahim”, one of the 99 names of Allah. In French, he means “compassionate”. A great way to communicate your attachment to so-called “oppressed” communities. But there. In the realm of multiculturalism, the inquisitors are kings. Christine – Chris? Rahim? – was accused of cultural appropriation and transracialism [adoption d’une culture qui n’est pas originellement la sienne, N.D.L.R.], as if trapped in a game of her own, of which she nevertheless knows the rules.

“It’s the last straw”, can we read on TWitter. “It is literally to appropriate a culture that is not one’s own”, argues a user. This outcry prompted the courageous but not reckless artist to quickly rename herself, first as “Fireman Sam” – because she would have ignited the powders of hate online? – then in “.” (Point). “Nothing” could have been more than enough.

Unpremeditated fiasco or disguised comedy? The 33-year-old, claimed “non-binary” singer has changed her stage name several times during her career. What did not really please the fans, who regretted his media ride when, in 2018, the pop star announced a concert tour without even releasing a new album or any single. As for her communication, it mainly revolved around the “new Chris”, the one no longer called “she” but “he” [contraction de «il» et «elle», permettant soi-disant de nommer les personnes transgenres, N.D.L.R.].





This unexpected name change could therefore have a purely marketing aim, especially as a detective Twitter user, relayed by the Neon site, unearthed from Youtube a song by the name of Rahim lives, signed Mike Dean – the American producer, among others, of Jay-Z – and Christine and the Queens. More disturbing, at 3.20min we can distinguish the words “People on Twitter will be like, ooohohoh” (“Twitter folks are going to be there, oohohoh”). But on the side of the record company, it is assured that this sudden change of surname does not bode any single or album release.

Did these multiple identities of the artist get the better of his mental health? Christine has become irremediable “.” ? These constant reversals have in any case posed serious problems for his communications team. In 2018, while she paraded on TV sets to rarely talk about music, the posters announcing her tour, where the “Chris” had originally been cut off from the “tine and the Queen”, had been replaced … by new ones signs topped with a large “Christine and the Queens”. Blame it on a financially untenable lack of internet referencing. “Chris”, even associated with the word “concert”, did not display, to the dismay of its producer, no occurrence …

