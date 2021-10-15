Acer succeeds in 3D without glasses with its ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition PC

Did Acer just succeed where Nintendo failed? With his ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition, a powerful 15-inch laptop, the Taiwanese offers a machine where 3D without glasses works, is useful and does not burn our optical nerves in three seconds.

Behind the extended name of “ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition” hides a device dedicated to creators (ConceptD), equipped with autostereoscopic 3D technology borrowed from the company SpatialLabs. Under the hood, it’s a real war machine – Core i7-11800H, 32GB of RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD and a monstrous Nvidia Geforce RTX3080 mobile – but it’s its screen that sets it apart from the rest. of the competition.

Basically, this is a 15.6-inch 4K IPS LCD panel. But it has two unique equipment: a pair of cameras responsible for following your gaze as well as a lenticular network on the surface of the slab. Controlled by the two cameras which calculate the position of your eyes in real time, it is these lenses that will generate a 3D effect without glasses – hence the name autostereoscopy.

Once the 3D mode is activated, the definition goes from 3840 x 2160 pixels (2D mode) to 1920 x 1080 pixels. A loss of definition which has the force of literally bringing out the 3D models from the screen.

Can’t see anything in our article illustration photo? This is normal, no 2D image and no classic 2D screen can render this depth. However, the machine will be deployed in a few stores and at a few trade fairs and we really invite you to take a look. Not to encourage you to buy it, but to show you the advancement of technology in ten years.





Remember: in 2011, Nintendo presented its Nintendo 3DS, a portable console whose screen was precisely autostereoscopic. Using a slider, the user could switch from a classic 2D mode to a more or less pronounced 3D effect.

Conclusion: 10 minutes of full cursor Kirby was enough to break the minds of the most seasoned marine commandos (Trepel and Hubert included). All gamers quickly ended up no longer using this horrible screen and subsequent iterations of Nintendo’s handheld console ditched this technology.

For having spent more than ten minutes rotating a 3D model in all directions, after the 15 seconds of adaptation, the rendering is really impressive, and we can see its use very well… mainly professional. A 3D modeler can thus really appreciate the depth, the rendering of the lights, the volumes of a model, and this from all angles.

Mechanical modelers can thus better understand how to grab a part or how it will fit into another. From industries to education, all the applications that came to mind were professional. Particularly because the loss of image definition (we go from 4K to Full HD) is a bit harmful to video game immersion, for example.

With so many powerful (RTX3080) or advanced components (lenticular array panel and tracking camera duo), the bill is logically high… without being delusional. At € 3,599 for availability in December, this ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition is expensive, but remains in the realm of buyable. If we really need it.