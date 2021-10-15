After a crazy end to the match, Colomiers beats Bayonne and becomes provisional leader of Pro D2

In this meeting at the top of the 7th day of Pro D2, Colomiers won (27-26) Thursday night against Bayonne after a completely crazy end to the match marked by a try in the 77th minute and a penalty try in the stops of game.
Play, play, play. A great atmosphere, a sold-out stadium, two teams who wanted to offer attack, everything was there for a good rugby match. In the 16th minute, the magic even knocked on the doors of this rhythmic start to the game: Bayonne winger Joe Ravouvou received a pass at the foot of Max Lafage, with one hand please, to send Asier Ussaraga to the test. .
Bayonne took the score (3-7), the beautiful passing sequences followed one another, before the match calmed down a bit. The scoreboard was then fed by two successful scorers (6-10, 38th). But just before the break, Colomiers pushed to register a penalty try, in the wake of his pack of forwards. At half-time, the locals led narrowly, thanks to an excellent scrum, against clinical Basques.
Palisson gave hope
Then Joe Ravouvou did the entrance show again. A “one-two” with Théo Costossèque sent the center to the test on a very Fijian chistera (13-17, 44th). Lafage’s boot (and his replacement Ordas) then increased the score in favor of Rowing. We thought the relegated Top 14 well launched towards victory and second place (13-26, 72nd), suffocating their opponents. Before a crazy end of the match …
The Columérins then ended the match with a bang. Alexis Palisson, the former international winger of the fifteenth of France, took advantage of a return to the closed and a clever kick to follow Edoardo Gori. The test of hope, transformed into a corner by Thomas Girard (20-26, 77th). Three minutes to take for Bayonne, three to try everything for Michele Campagnaro’s teammates. Time for Maxime Javaux, the substitute opener, to change the game.
Javaux and the 50-22
With a monstrous kick just in front of its 22 meters, the number 22 of the evening found a touch in the Bayonne camp. More precisely in the 22 basques … The new rule entered into force in the offseason, Colomiers recovered the throw. Authors of repeated faults near his line, Bayonne finally cracked: Luamanu collapsed a maul at 5 m. Yellow card, penalty try, and end of the match without even a Columérin having to type a transformation of the win. Rowing is no longer undefeated in Pro D2, and Colomiers becomes provisional leader. In one hell of a rugby night, from start to finish.