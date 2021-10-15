After a crazy end to the match, Colomiers beats Bayonne and becomes provisional leader of Pro D2

Javaux and the 50-22

With a monstrous kick just in front of its 22 meters, the number 22 of the evening found a touch in the Bayonne camp. More precisely in the 22 basques … The new rule entered into force in the offseason, Colomiers recovered the throw. Authors of repeated faults near his line, Bayonne finally cracked: Luamanu collapsed a maul at 5 m. Yellow card, penalty try, and end of the match without even a Columérin having to type a transformation of the win. Rowing is no longer undefeated in Pro D2, and Colomiers becomes provisional leader. In one hell of a rugby night, from start to finish.