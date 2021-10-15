After a relaunch this summer, traffic drops in Paris airports

Traffic fell back to 50% of what it was in 2019 after rising to nearly 56% in August.

Paris airport traffic ran out of steam in September, falling to half that of the same month of 2019, even if it doubled over a year, their manager announced Thursday.

Some 4.7 million passengers were welcomed last month at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly, an increase of 2.3 million compared to September 2020, Groupe ADP said in a press release.

This level of attendance represents “50.1% of Paris Airport traffic for the month of September 2019”, before the pandemic, a ratio down compared to August, when it stood at 55.7% in the same month two years earlier.

It was then the best figure since the health crisis hit the aviation sector in March 2020. In July, it was 49.7%.

Roissy, with traffic oriented towards long haul, thwarted by the closure of borders and other travel restrictions to the United States and many Asian countries, is still suffering more: in September it achieved only 42.6% traffic in the same month of 2019. For its part, Orly, from which mainly short and medium-haul departures, as well as flights to the French overseas departments and territories, reached 68.9% of the level of traffic in September 2019.

Witness of very different epidemic or regulatory situations depending on the regions of the globe, links to or from Africa from Paris reached 60.3% of the September 2019 level. For the Middle East, this figure is 42.9% and Latin America by 36.4%.





Asia and America penalize ADP

While the United States announced that it would reopen its borders in November, in particular to vaccinated Europeans, North American links last month only reached 33.9% of the September 2019 attendance for ADP, while the persistent closure of most Asian countries was felt with only 10% of September 2019 volumes.

Groupe ADP, majority owned by the French State, also directly or indirectly manages around twenty airports around the world, from Chile to Kazakhstan via Jordan.

In total, these facilities saw 18 million passengers pass in September, an increase of 8.7 million over one year. On the other hand, this volume represents only 56.9% of the level of September 2019. The ADP group, which reduced its net loss to 172 million euros in the first half of the year, will publish its quarterly turnover on October 22.