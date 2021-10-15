after Delort, Belmadi reveals Nice’s bad move with Slimani

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Yesterday on the antenna of RMC, Djamel Belmadi again settled his accounts in a scathing way on the case of Andy Delort. Pinning Jérôme Rothen in passing, the Algeria coach did not fail to tackle his now former striker, who has withdrawn from the Algerian selection and who, no doubt, will not return anytime soon as long as Belmadi is installed on the bench of the Fennecs.

But Belmadi also pinned the OGC Nice, confirming that the Riviera club, through Julien Fournier, clearly assumed to have asked his Algerian players (Atal, Boudaoui and therefore Delort) not to play in the next African Cup of Nations. A practice also valid in negotiations with new recruits.

Slimani rejected Nice’s request

Belmadi has indeed revealed that Islam Slimani, for a time in negotiations with Nice, was invited to refuse to play the CAN in the event of a signing with the Aiglons. What he categorically refused. “There is Islam Slimani who had the same thing. You know that Slimani was requested by Nice. Julien Fournier offered him the same thing. Slimani told him “not even in a dream”. Two weights, two measures. Everyone places the cursor of the love of their country where they want, ”concluded Belmadi, tackling Delort again.



