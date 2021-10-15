After his stint in U21 and before his return to OL: Rayan Cherki, tantalizing teasing, depressing playing time

If Rayan Cherki celebrated like Kylian Mbappé on Tuesday against Serbia (3-0), it was only to fulfill a promise made to the French star after a discussion during PSG-OL (2-1). Cherki is not Mbappé but the similarities between the two exist, in their ability to shine in a spectacular way in particular. In their early career as well. Two teenage superstars expected at the top in a row, without progressive stages. Two teens who are also scrambling to finally take power.

Mimicry even follows the calendar: on October 12, 2016, Wilfried Mbappé spoke in L’Equipe to demand more time for his son in Monaco. Five years and three days later, Cherki is in the same situation at OL, without the alert rating having yet reached the color red. Because, thanks to the Hopes, the Lyon prodigy saw life in pink this week. And has shown all the colors to his direct opponents.

Outclassed by Sylvain Ripoll who wanted more players with a provocative profile, Cherki played his card to the max. It was a success and a visual treat. Entered on the hour mark against Ukraine (5-0), he first opened his counter after a sumptuous ball catch and a strike with a line. He then humiliated a poor Ukrainian defender, on the buttocks after a flash flip-flap. All before offering yourself the double in a lucky way. Again entered into play Tuesday against Serbia (3-0), he spoke again the powder to close in style his first passage with the Hopes.

126 minutes of play at OL

“I asked him to try a lot, to play in his register, confided Ripoll before the second match, delighted to have found an X factor able to upset the end of the match for his family. Sometimes you have to stay efficient, but as he was successful, he continued. He always has the will to unbalance the opponent, a very interesting quality for our group. He’s an atypical boyIn other words, a boy with a rare profile and still endless promises, especially in this role of impact player which fits perfectly with his characteristics.

In two games, Cherki played 63 minutes of play in Espoirs. Or half of his actual playing time with OL since the start of the season. Holder on the first day, Cherki has never experienced such a party since, contenting himself with sporadic but yet often impacting entries, as against PSG. At just 18 years old and in a club like Lyon, there is nothing infamous.

The concern is elsewhere: despite the injuries of Moussa Dembélé, Tino Kadewere, Islam Slimani, despite the complicated acclimatization of Xherdan Shaqiri and the start of the marathon season of Lucas Paqueta or Karl-Toko Ekambi, we imagined a Cherki much more present in the rotation. It was almost the other way around. A situation which seemed to sting him more than to affect him after his trip to the Espoirs.

“I was keen to score in order to successfully complete my internship, he explained to Canal +. We’re going to go back to the club, I hope that will pay off. From Saturday, I hope to be able to score my first goal in Ligue 1 this year. I came to Hopes to gain confidence, I am going back to the club with sharp teeth with 3 goals. I hope to have my luck in the club. I’m a fairly straightforward person, I don’t ask myself a lot of questions when I go into the field“.

Bosz not yet conquered

Questions, Peter Bosz also asks relatively few so far. Yet renowned for his management of young people, especially during his stint at Ajax, the Dutch coach still seems insensitive to Cherki’s charm, unlike a Malo Gusto who rose through the ranks at high speed in the absence of Léo Dubois. After the preparation, some media reports had suggested that the coach’s methods were not yet fully integrated by the young wisp.

The proof, frequently asked about it, Bosz advocates patience. “You can’t ask a 17-year-old for everything right away, he explained in September. He already has a lot of qualities, and he also has a lot to work on. My role is to take the players under my wing to help them, make them progress“. But in the urgency of the results, the Dutchman quickly favored the experience. Without insulting the future.

Because OL need Cherki as much as Cherki needs OL. After the great start in the Europa League (6 points out of 6), the chances of seeing the young prodigy more regularly aligned in the competition are real. And, in the league, the crazy pace of some may open the door even wider.

That’s good, Saturday, against Monaco, the club against which he scored his first goal in the top flight, OL will have to do without Dembélé but also without Paqueta, who will hardly have returned from his Brazilian journey. Cherki’s candidacy is now a bit heavy after this tantalizing international break. “Rayan is an option“, admitted Bosz on Thursday at a press conference. So Peter, after this great teasing, difficult to resist the call of the feature film, right?

