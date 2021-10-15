After the controversy over Mbappé’s goal, UEFA wants to change the offside rule

Since this summer, Kylian Mbappé has been driving Spain crazy. First by not signing for Real Madrid, then by planting Sunday the winning goal in the final of the League of Nations (2-1), which dismayed fans of La Roja. The details of Law 11.2 of the International Board (Ifab), the international body in charge of the rules of the game, concerning “the offside offense” were not even known to Didier Deschamps. Do not hurry to study them, because UEFA is pushing to change all that.

On Friday, the head of arbitration within the European body, Roberto Rosetti, said that English referee Anthony Taylor had “made a correct decision, based on the existing rule and its official interpretation”. According to Rosetti, by trying to intercept the pass from Théo Hernandez in the 80th minute, the Spanish defender Eric Garcia put Kylian Mbappé back in play, even if he was further from the goal than him, because he is ” stepped in to play the ball ”.





See you on October 27

“However, this case shows us that the current interpretation of the law seems to conflict with the spirit of the law itself, which is to prevent any player from taking advantage of his offside position,” adds the former Italian international referee. For him, “UEFA’s position is that it is possible to improve the wording” of the rule enacted by Ifab, “to make it conform to the objective of the offside law and to the spirit of the game ”.

Roberto Rosetti said he had “already made contact” with FIFA and Ifab, and “will discuss solutions at the next meeting of the technical advisory group” of the International Board, scheduled for October 27.

For the time being, the text is worded as follows: “A player in an offside position who receives a ball deliberately played by an opponent, including with the hand or the arm, is not considered to gain any advantage from his position, except in the event of a deliberate rescue by an adversary. “