After the energy check, the fuel check? , News / Daily News

At the highest for three years, pump prices put the executive back to the wall: while the defense of the purchasing power of the French has emerged as the theme of this pre-election period, the soaring tariffs of the essence forced him to put his hand in the wallet again.

A month after announcing an additional boost of € 100 to beneficiaries of the energy check, and 15 days after committing to capping those of regulated electricity and gas tariffs, Emmanuel Macron yesterday promised the implementation ofshort-term action […] household support ” for ” leave no one in disarray “.





Exit the general reduction in taxation

This aid, which should target the most modest households, but also the elderly, could take the form of a “fuel check” awarded on income criteria, report this morning Le Figaro and The Parisian from ministerial sources. The track of a general reduction in the taxation of prices at the pump being ruled out by Bercy, just like the return to a “floating tax”, which had been introduced between 2000 and 2002, and the option of tax exemption for the costs of displacement, a device judged ” too long and complex to set up “.

Helping people already in place in Hauts-de-France

The “fuel checks” already exist in Hauts-de-France since 2016, recalls The Parisian. These boost of € 20 per month, paid quarterly, are reserved for employees earning less than twice the minimum wage and working more than 20 kilometers from their home in an area poorly served by public transport.

Questioned by our colleagues, the services of the Prime Minister did not confirm that they could be inspired by this model. The technical services of the government are still working on the matter: the new measures should be unveiled in the course of next week.