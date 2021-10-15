After the husband’s questioning, his lawyers will file a request for release

His interrogation lasted more than four hours. Ten months after the disappearance of his wife, Delphine, on the night of December 15 to 16 in Cagnac-les-Mines, Cedric Jubillar was

interviewed this Friday for the first time by the investigating judges since his indictment, on June 18, because

of “serious and concordant” indices. “He explained himself at length, especially about his relationship with Delphine. He answered all the questions, which ended up being roughly the same as those put to him in police custody. He continues to proclaim his innocence, no new element has appeared, ”said Alexandre Martin, one of his three lawyers at the end of this meeting with the magistrates-instructors.





The latter did not want to go into the details of the interrogation, covered by the secrecy of the investigation. “The defense can only clearly consider that justice is incapable of putting forward elements which would make it possible to establish that Cédric Jubillar is guilty of the facts with which he is accused”, continued the lawyer.

Request for release on Monday

Cédric Jubillar is again summoned in December by the two investigating judges, this time to address the facts with which he is accused. In the meantime, his defense, which considers that the file “is empty” and that “the presumption of innocence is clearly flouted”, will file a new request for release. Since his placement in detention four months ago, Cédric Jubillar has been in solitary confinement, “unbearable conditions” according to his lawyers.

“We make a request on Monday and if it is not accepted we will appeal again,” said Jean-Baptiste Alary, another of his lawyers. Previous requests for the release of Cédric Jubillar were rejected, the judges considering that there was, in particular, a risk that the husband of the 33-year-old nurse would put pressure on the witnesses.