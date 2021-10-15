AirPods Pro: Apple’s True Wireless headphones at a knockdown price

Having become essential, just like the smartphones they often accompany, wireless headphones (True Wireless) are now an integral part of our daily lives. If Apple has been able to democratize them, rare are the promotions at the Apple brand. However, today we find AirPods Pro at -70 € at Amazon, and it’s suddenly a good plan.

Long before smartphones or connected watches, Apple was best known, certainly for its computers in the professional world, but also for its taste for sound and music with its iPods, the first model of which was released in 2001. It is therefore quite naturally that a few years later we saw the American giant launching into wireless headphones with resounding success.

The first generation of Airpods was released at Christmas 2016 and the success was immediate despite a price considered exorbitant of 179 euros when they were released. As often with Apple, this was only the beginning and the revolution was underway. Subsequently there were improvements on the AirPods (Gen 2) and finally, in 2019, the AirPods Pro.

There will always be pro and anti Apple, but two things are certain, the products are of quality and they are relatively expensive. Apple is not really fond of promotions, when we see discounts on e-commerce sites, we are tempted to be convinced.

AirPods Pro: The best active noise reduction on the market

In appearance, the AirPods Pro look like the classic AirPods on the one hand and all the other headphones that can be found from 10 euros on the internet. But when you dive into the bowels of the beast and finally try them, the Wow effect is immediate. Comfort level, the little animals fit perfectly in the ear and the outfit is impeccable. Especially sincethey are supplied with 3 sizes of silicone tips to suit all types of ears and that they are IPX4 certified and are therefore resistant to dust and perspiration. They will also be at ease in transport or during sport.





The big addition of the AirPods Pro compared to the classics, comes from its active noise reduction, for a more immersive sound, among the best on the market. In concrete terms, how does that work? Two microphones, one facing outwards, and one facing inwards, detect ambient and unwanted noises and are thus neutralized by a noise-canceling device which neutralizes these parasitic noises. Once activated you are literally in your bubble. Obviously it is possible to deactivate it and switch to Transparency mode to listen again to what is happening around you, whenever you want.

As for autonomy, count around 4h30 of listening with active noise reduction and up to 18h with the charging box.

