Algeria: Delort will no longer wear the jersey of the fennecs announces Belmadi

Djamel Belmadi, Algeria coach, was the guest of Rothen Ignites on RMC, the opportunity for him to return to the case of Andy Delort, who wished to withdraw from the Algerian selection to win its place with OGC Nice. The former OM player totally blamed the striker, who will no longer wear the Greens jerseys.

Andy Delort is Algeria it’s over. The striker, who joined the Algerian selection a few days before the start of the 2019 African Cup of Nations won by the Fennecs. But the new OGC Nice striker has made the decision to step back to try and earn a starting place at OGC Nice. Djamel Belmadi, coach of the African champions did not appreciate the way Andy Delort used and completely closed the door to a return to selection for CAN 2022 in Cameroon and for the World Cup in Qatar in case of qualification.

“He should have said that he put the selection in brackets, that he favors his club because there is competition, and add that he was not the first choice in the Algerian team,” said Belmadi. But he tells me about the competition he has in Nice. So he accepts the competition in Nice and he fights, but he does not accept it in the Algerian national team. There is total nonsense. We are going to play under 40 ° in Niger, in appalling conditions, we are going to hit each other all over Africa during a qualifying campaign which is a bit of a hell, and when everything is done, when everything is settled, the man comes back like a little bride: Is it okay I’m available now? It is doubly disrespectful to us. That’s the big joke of the year, Belmadi got excited in response. It is either big stupidity, or the nerve that has no limits. He started on the day of CAN 2019. We did him a favor. He came, he went out of his way to reach the national team. Until the last second, the guy did not let us go, ”said the former Olympique de Marseille player trained at Paris Saint-Germain on the airwaves of RMC.





During this international break, Algeria won, 6-1 and 4-0 against Niger. The Greens, who are currently leading Group A tied with Burkina Faso with ten points, will have to secure their place in the play-off at the next break with a trip to Djibouti and the crawl of Burkina Faso.